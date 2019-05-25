PM pays surprise visit to Sargodha hospital sans protocol

SARGODHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital, Sargodha on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The prime minister reached the hospital without usual security protocol and inspected the healthcare facilities being provided there.

Taken aback by the premier’s emergence at the medical facility out of the blue, the people present there surrounded him and chanted slogans in his favour.

ہسپتالوں کے بعد وزیراعظم عمران خان کا پولیس اسٹیشنز کا دورہ! تھانے میں بند قیدیوں سے خصوصی گفتگو, ایف آئی آر اور حاضریوں کا مکمل ریکارڈ بھی خود چیک کیا! pic.twitter.com/TuLTQuHkwD — Abdul Qadir (@AbdulqadirARY) May 25, 2019

PM Khan inquired about the health of the patients being treated at the hospital and inspected the state of the healthcare facilities. He directed doctors to provide the best possible treatment to people at the medical facility.

Later, the prime minister also visited the DHQ Hospital Khushab where he was briefed about the facilities being provided there.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کا خود سرکاری اداروں پر براہ راست نظر رکھنے کا فیصلہ! ہسپتال، پولیس اسٹیشن, سکول اور پناہ گاہوں کے اچانک دورے شروع کر دئیے! بغیر بتائے ڈی ایچ کیو ہسپتال سرگودھا کا اچانک دورہ! pic.twitter.com/B1oA2TfoxU — Abdul Qadir (@AbdulqadirARY) May 25, 2019

Last year in December, Mr Khan had made a surprise visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad and questioned the hospital administration about the provision of medicines and other services to the patients.

The prime minister visited various departments of the hospital, including the nero-surgery orthopaedic, ophthalmology and emergency ward and interacted with the patients being treated at the hospital.

He directed the PIMS administration to continue providing quality medical care and facilities to patients.

