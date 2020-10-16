PM to inaugurate Tiger Force portal tomorrow: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Friday that PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the Tiger Force portal tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported.

Talking to media, Usman Dar said that PM will launch a portal tomorrow to provide an opportunity to the youth to play its role in price control of essential items and improving governance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will give future course of action to the Tiger Force and decide the roadmap of new responsibilities for them at a ceremony tomorrow (Saturday), he added.

Usman Dar further said: ” So far 1,72,000 volunteers from across Pakistan have registered with the platform. Tiger force is working as a facilitator to fill the gap of human resources in administration.”

Usman Dar said the development of youth is the top priority of the Prime Minister.

The PM’s aide said that the Tiger Force has played a tremendous role in the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It may be noted that preparations were underway for the Tiger Force convention in Islamabad tomorrow (Saturday).

Earlier in the day, Special Assitant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Youth Affairs, Usman Dar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss arrangements regarding tomorrow’s convention. PM Khan directed Dar to ensure strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avert the threat of coronavirus spread.

Different places of the federal have been decorated with the welcome banners, while bigger screens are being installed at the Convention Centre. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech will be broadcast live.

