PM Imran Khan to depart for Qatar before US-Taliban peace deal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressing a press conference alongside US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Wednesday announced PM Imran Khan’s official visit to Qatar before US-Taliban peace deal signing.

FM Qureshi also announced that he himself would be present at the US – Taliban peace deal signing ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Qatar on Thursday, ARY News had reported earlier in the day citing sources.

Sources said the prime minister will call on Emir of Qatar and hold a meeting with his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The Pakistani delegation may include PM’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

PM Khan will also hold a meeting with investors of Qatar and business community, said sources.

Earlier in 2018, PM Imran Khan visited Qatar on the invitation of Qatar’s Emir.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, then Finance Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bokhari.

