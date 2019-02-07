PM Imran to embark on a day-long visit to UAE on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will embark on a day-long to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday on the invitation of UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Foreign Office spokesperson said that PM Imran Khan would participate in the ‘World Government Summit’ and hold meetings with the leadership of UAE during the day-long visit.

He said that the prime minister would highlight the vision of a strong and prosperous Pakistan in his address to the summit. The spokesperson said that PM Imran would also hold meetings with business community to encourage investment in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and other cabinet members will be accompanied by the premier during the visit, said the spokesperson.

UAE, Pakistan sign $3bn bailout package; $1bn tranche to arrive soon

Earlier, Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE), on January 22, had reached agreement on $3bn support Package in Abu Dhabi.



State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Governor Tariq Bajwa and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development’s chairman had signed on the agreement in Abu Dhabi. UAE is providing the loan to Pakistan to help enhance liquidity and to support the country’s financial and monetary policy

As per details, the amount would be paid to Pakistan in three installments and the first tranche of worth $1bn would be deposited in SBP within days.

