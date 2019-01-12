PM Imran to leave for Qatar on January 22

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Qatar on an official visit on January 22, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PM Imran will hold meetings with the leadership and emir of Qatar and discuss the bilateral relations and regional situation, said sources.

Sources said different deals and memorandum of understandings were expected during this visit.

“The prime minister will also discuss about a deal on import of liquified natural gas (LNG) from Qatar,” they added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistani Zulfi Bokhari, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and the advisor on trade will also accompany the premier on his sixth foreign visit since assuming the officer of the prime minister.

Earlier this month, PM Imran Khan embarked on a two-day visit of Turkey to strengthen the bilateral ties.

The prime minister arrived in Ankara on January 3 and held meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other high officials during the tour.

The premier also address a business forum in Turkey to offer attractive investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Comments

comments