PM Imran calls for exploiting tourism potential in KP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called for exploiting immense tourism potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Talking to the parliamentarians, who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran assured the provincial government of all-out support to promote tourism and conserve forest to cope with environmental challenges in KP.

During the meeting, MNA Haider Ali Khan apprised the prime minister of the steps being taken for the promotion of tourism in Swat and the rest parts of the province.

Read More:Promotion of tourism sector govt’s top priority: PM Imran

Earlier on December 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the promotion of tourism sector was the top priority of the government.

He had said this while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad after witnessing an agreement signing between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and World Bank for ECO Tourism.

The government would expand road networks to boost tourism, PM Imran had said, adding that unplanned tourism had badly affected tourist spots. He had underlined the need for protection and preservation of environment of tourist spots in the country.

Comments

comments