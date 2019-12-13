PM Imran apprises Trudeau of human rights violations in IoK   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday telephoned his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau to congratulate him as his Liberal Party retained power in the elections, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Imran hoped that relations between Pakistan and Canada will further improve during Trudeau’s tenure.

Apprising his Canadian counterpart about current situation in occupied Kashmir, PM Imran said that India committing grave human rights violations in the held valley to oppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for self determination.

He underscored the need for a peaceful and durable solution of the decades-old Kashmir issue. The prime minister said that inhuman curfew and lockdown in occupied Kashmir should be lifted immediately.

Read More: PM Imran telephones Malaysian counterpart, discusses Kashmir situation

Earlier on August 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a telephonic call to his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Muhammad and had a detailed discussion on the prevailing situation in India Occupied Kashmir with him.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Khan had regretted doing away with Kashmir’s special status is a breach of international conventions and will play havoc with regional peace.

This step will further sour ties between the two nuclear-armed countries, he stressed.

Comments

comments