PM Imran-Trump meeting will have positive impact on region: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump will have a positive effect on the situation in the region, ARY News reported.

Talking to media ar Karachi Press Club, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PM Khan during his today’s scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington will promote Pakistan’s narrative and the country’s real face to the international community.

PM’s special assistant said that attempts to isolate Pakistan are failing with the ongoing successful visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that Pakistani Diaspora has expressed confidence in the narrative of PM Imran Khan during his address to the Pakistani community in Washington last night.

“PM Khan’s visit will prove useful in getting the world recognised Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror,” she added.

Read more: No NRO for plunderers, says PM Imran Khan

Commenting over the issues of journalist community, Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government will address the challenges regarding rights of media workers under the direction of the premier.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that he would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to plunderers and showed firm resolve to carry forward the process of accountability without being subdued to any pressure or blackmailing.

Addressing gathering of Pakistani community at Capital One Arena in Washington DC today, Imran Khan said in Naya Pakistan everyone is accountable and there could not be two separate laws for rich and poor.

“The PTI government’s vision is to turn the country into a welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-i-Madina”, he said.

He said in Naya Pakistan public office holders are being held accountable. This is the real change and our country will become a welfare state.

Comments

comments