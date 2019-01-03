PM Khan to embark on two-day official visit to Turkey

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will embark on a two-day official visit to Turkey on Thursday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the visit, he will meet the Turkish president to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and international situation.

The prime minister will also address a business forum and hold several meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors during his stay in Ankara.

The visit will help explore new avenues of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the areas of economic, trade and commercial relations.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historical and unparalleled ties based on a shared religious and cultural legacy that dates back to centuries.

The two countries have excellent political, economic, defence, cultural and people-to-people relations that continue to grow from strength to strength each year.

The premier’s visit will further reinforce the historical ties between the governments and the people of the two brotherly countries.

On Dec 21, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar called on PM Khan at his office in Islamabad where they discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields, including defence and trade.

The prime minister, expressing satisfaction over bilateral ties between both the Islamic countries, said the people of Pakistan love Turkish leadership, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He hoped for deepening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkey in diverse fields like defence, trade and others.

