PM Imran, UAE crown price discuss bilateral ties   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday made a telephone call to the United Arab Emirates’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and exchanged views on bilateral relations, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, regional, international affairs and other issues were came under discussion during the telephonic conversation.

The two leaders also discussed ways of further deepening bilateral cooperation in all spheres and agreed to maintain close consultations on regional and international issues.

Read More: UAE to invest $5 bln in oil refinery project in Pakistan: envoy

Earlier on October 4, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would invest five billion dollars in an oil refinery project in Pakistan, an Arab News had reported.

Talks over the project between Pakistan and the UAE had almost completed and the project would be launched by the end of this year, the report had said.

UAE Ambassador in Islamabad Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi in an interview had told the publication: “We are going to launch very soon one of the biggest investments in a refinery project in Hub.”

Comments

comments