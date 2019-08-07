PM Imran, UK counterpart discuss Kashmir issue over phone

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on assuming office as Britain’s prime minister over phone on Wednesday.

During the telephonic conversation, the two discussed developments arising out of India’s decision to end held Kashmir’s special status.

They agreed to resolve all issues through talks and further improve bilateral ties between the two countries.

Yesterday, Andrew James Griffiths, a British Conservative Party politician and Member of Parliament for Burton, in a letter to UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, asked him to prevail upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop human rights violations in Kashmir and seek a solution to the issue through talks.

Andrew Griffiths while expressing concern over the abrogation of Kashmir-specific Article 370 by India further wrote: “I am sure you will share my concern at the unprecedented and disturbing decision by the Indian government to revoke Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which allows Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir limited autonomy and legislative powers and blocks Indians outside the Himalayan state from buying land or holding local government jobs in Kashmir.”

