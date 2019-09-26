PM Imran to address UN General Assembly today

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly on Friday, ARY News reported.

In his historic address, PM Imran Khan will draw the world’s attention towards illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government, grave human rights violations and growing humanitarian crisis in the held valley.

Sources said that the prime minister will also expose the real face of India and its nefarious design to change the demography of occupied Kashmir before the world.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan had expressed serious concerns on the possible massacre in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after lifting of curfew in the held valley.

In a meeting with Executive Director of Human Right Watch Kenneth Roth on the sidelines of 74th UNGA session in New York, PM Imran had apprised him that around 15,000 Kashmiri youth had been detained by the Indian security forces to curb their voice for freedom.

“The worst-ever human tragedy is feared in Indian-held Kashmir as India is trying to change the demography of the region,” he had added.

He had called upon the international human rights organizations to pressurize India to allow foreign observers to monitor the situation in IOJ&K.

