FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Faisalabad tomorrow (Wednesday) where he will inaugurate various development projects, ARY News reported.

During his one-day stay in the city, the prime minister will launch ‘Ehsaas Langar Scheme’ in Faisalabad and will hold meetings with the business community, textile manufacturers and exporters of the city.

Sources said that the premier will likely meet the Faisalabad chapter party leaders, lawmakers during his stay in the metropolis.

The Langar scheme is an important component of the government’s social protection program Ehsaas aimed at poverty alleviation in the country.

It may be noted that last week Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Turbat and announced mega development project for South Balochistan areas featuring construction of 1,100-kilometre roads, skill training to 35,000 youth and expansion of power and gas supply networks.

During his day-long visit to Turbat, Balochistan, the prime minister had also inaugurated Daar-ul-Ehsaas facility for the orphan and other poor children to provide them free shelter, food and education.

Khan also launched Waseela-e-Taleem programme. The prime minister performed the ground-breaking of various development projects, including extension of Turbat airport, 200-bed Makran Medical Teaching Hospital, University of Turbat and 146 kilometre Hoshab-Awaran section of M-8 motorway.

