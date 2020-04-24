PM urges efforts to lift marginalised citizens out of poverty duirng Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Muslims across the world on the holy month of Ramazan and urged to boost efforts to lift marginalised citizens out of poverty and mainstream them, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan said in a series of tweets, “Let us also resolve as a nation, in this holy month of Ramazan, to lift our marginalised citizens out of poverty & mainstream them as our Prophet PBUH did in the world’s first welfare state – Riyasat-i- Madina – and as China has done in lifting 700 m people out of poverty.”

Amid ongoing crisis due to the spread of coronavirus which badly affected citizens living below the poverty line, the premier said, “When we sought a total lockdown without thinking about the consequences for the daily wage earners, the street vendors, the labourers, all of whom face poverty & hunger for themselves & their families. May Allah forgive us our sin of neglecting our dispossessed & poor citizens.”

PM Khan congratulated Muslims across the world over the commencement of the holy month of Ramazan.

He urged Pakistanis to ask Allah for forgiveness for neglecting the poor & vulnerable in society. “We as a nation have been elite-centric in our policies, with no thought for these people, incl in the pandemic,” said PM.

Earlier on April 23, PM Imran Khan, while speaking during Ehsaas programme Live Telethon, highlighted that the government aims to provide relief to the labour class, daily wage earners and the weak segment of society.

Prime Minister Khan stressed the need for “national unity and coordinated efforts” to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

He said the government announced a historic relief package for the poor to mitigate their suffering during the lockdown, billing the Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme a transparent and merit-based scheme. He said the government earmarked Rs144 billion for underprivileged segments of society under the Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme.

The premier said a 20-point action plan was agreed with Ulema on congregational prayers in mosques during Ramazan. It is up to the religious scholars to ensure the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed to keep the virus at bay, he added.

