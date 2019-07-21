PM Imran’s US visit to open new chapter of bilateral relations: Faisal Javed

WASHINGTON: Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is in the United States to write a new chapter in Pak-US relations, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader in a statement said that Pakistan’s foreign policy is taking a new turn under trustworthy and well-reputed leadership.

Pakistan as a peaceful and sovereign country is introducing itself before the global community,” he said, adding that Pakistan is strengthening its relations with the world on modern lines..

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a mass gathering of Pakistani diaspora at a stadium in Washington tonight.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan will address a record-setting gathering of Pakistani community at Capital One Arena stadium at around 2 AM (PKT).

Read More: PM Imran Khan to meet US President Trump tomorrow

PTI sources claimed that over 20,000 people will attend the historical gathering adding that the venue had a capacity of over 20,000 people and all the tickets for the event had been sold out.

