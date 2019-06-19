LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, political situation, law and order situation of Punjab were discussed during the meeting.

PM Imran directed Punjab CM to extend the circle of developmental and social welfare projects.

PM also advised Usman Buzdar to ensure the timely release of better facilities to the common man. Chief Secretary Punjab and Inspector General Punjab (IGP) Police were also present on the occasion.

Earlier today, PM Imran reached Ghokti to offer condolence over the demise of his cabinet member and the former chief minister Sindh Ali Mohammad Mahar.

Premier Khan offered condolence with the heirs of Ali Mohammad Mahar and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. Later on, he will attend a lunch at Gohar Palace by Ali Gohar Mahar.

He was accompanied by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Ministers Fehmida Mirza Muhammad Mian Soomro and MNA Ghaus Bakhsh Mahar.

Matters related to by-polls on NA-205 will also be discussed. Strict security measures have been taken out in the wake of PM’s visit to the area

