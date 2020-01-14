PM Imran to visit snow-hit areas of AJK tomorrow  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the areas affected by land sliding and heavy snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan, accompanied by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur will arrive in AJK around 11:30 pm to personally monitor the relief work.

During his visit, the prime minister will also meet with the families affected by land sliding in AJK.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has directed to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing to the people affected by land sliding in AJK.

In a tweet, he asked the National Disaster Management Authority, the military and all federal ministers to take timely actions in this regard.

Read More: Death toll in Neelum Valley snowstorm jumps to 51

Earlier in the day, at least 51 people died after an avalanche had hit Neelum Valley, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The deputy commissioner Neelum Valley had said more than 50 bodies had been retrieved so far, while several others were feared missing.

He had said the troops of the Pakistan Army had reached the area to carry out the relief and rescue operation, while helicopters were also being used in the relief and rescue operation.

