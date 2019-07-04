PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi on July 11

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his economic team will arrive in Karachi on a day-long visit on July 11, ARY News reported.

During his day-long visit, PM Imran will hold meetings with the business community, political leaders and eminent personalities.

According to the details, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here on Thursday (today) called on PM Imran and briefed him about different development schemes, including K-4 project in the province. During the meeting, the governor invited PM Imran to visit the metropolis city which he accepted and announced to arrive in Karachi on July 11.

Earlier on July 1, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide justice to Karachi.

Addressing a protest demonstration in Karachi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said that landlords and ‘Waderas’ had been committing economic terrorism in the province for last 11 years.

On the occasion, the MQM-P leader had said,” Save Karachi to save Pakistan.” He had said that the city was contributing 70 per cent of federal tax revenue and 95 per cent of provincial revenue.

