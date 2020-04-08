PM Imran Khan to visit Quetta tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Quetta tomorrow (Thursday) for a day-long visit where he will hold important meetings with Balochistan governor, chief minister and other dignitaries, ARY News reported.

During his visit, PM Imran is scheduled to meet Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

He will also review the measures taken by the provincial government to curb the novel coronavirus.

Earlier today, Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi had announced that the Balochistan government had decided to give a tax relief of Rs 1.5 billion amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

The finance minister had said that key decisions were made during the yesterday’s cabinet meeting including giving exemptions on sales tax on services, and infrastructure.

“It is also decided to lower the duty on purchase of surgical equipment,” he had said adding that one percent exemption was also approved for Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) bills.

