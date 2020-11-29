PM Imran visits ISI headquarters, briefed on national security situation  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters in Islamabad on Sunday, ARY News reported.

During the visit, ISI Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed briefed the civil and military leadership on regional and national security situation.

Expressing his satisfaction over professional preparedness of ISI, PM Imran appreciated tireless efforts of the intelligence agency for national security.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal planning and development minister Asad Umar, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Nadeem Raza, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan were also present in the meeting.

Earlier on arrival, ISI Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed received the prime minister, federal ministers, services chiefs, and other military officers.

Earlier on April 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa had paid a visit to the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the capital.

A comprehensive briefing covering the entire spectrum of internal and external challenges had been given to the premier during the visit. He had also been briefed on the impact of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

