PM Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi postponed

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi on Saturday (tomorrow) has been postponed due to official engagements, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

The PM was earlier set to visit Karachi on Saturday and preside over a meeting on issues of the port city.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a high-level committee to be led by Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem to prepare a short term, medium-term, and long term strategy to solve problems being faced by the residents of Karachi.

Read More: PM Khan to fly to Saudi Arabia on Sep 19

He said the federal government wants to address the problems of Karachi to ensure better facilities for the residents.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem hinted at imposing Article 149 in Karachi in order to address the issues of the metropolis on an immediate basis.

“Finally the time has come to impose Article 149 (4) and 140 of the constitution in the Karachi for the immediate resolution of its issues, said law minister while talking to media.

Read More: Farogh Naseem hints at imposing Article 149 in Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing media at Hyderabad Press Club on Thursday, strongly reacted to Farogh Naseem’s statement about implementing Article 149 in Karachi.

It must be noted that Karachiites are facing issues of garbage, water woes, transport, a proper drainage system and other issues.

Comments

comments