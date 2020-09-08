ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan taking notice of Security Exchange Commission Pakistan (SECP) employee disappearance, set up a three-member committee on Tuesday to probe the matter, ARY News reported.

The cabinet committee to investigate the disappearance comprises Advisor to PM Shahzad Akbar, Federal Minister of Law and Justice Farogh Naseem and Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari. The committee will present its report to the PM.

The federal cabinet meeting chaired by the PM debated the disappearance of Sajid Gondal, Joint Director of SECP who went missing in Islamabad on Friday.

The cabinet mulled over the legal options the centre has if it should proceed in the matter of recovering the disappeared government employee. The PM noted that all the proceedings if materialize shall be according to the law.

The PM directed the ministry of interior and IG Islamabad to swiftly resolve the matter and recover Gondal. The car of Sajid Gondal has been recovered by the police near National Agriculture and Research Centre (NARC) building in Islamabad.

Earlier the investigators of Islamabad Police including senior officers visited the spot from where Joint Director Gondal had gone missing.

The authorities have directed the investigation teams for early recovery of the missing SECP official by using all resources at hand.

The police have expanded the scope of the investigation and SECP employees have also been included in the probe, officials said.

