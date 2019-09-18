PM to inaugurate 24/7 functioning of Torkham border crossing today

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is arriving in Torkham today (Wednesday) to formally inaugurate the opening of Pak-Afghan border crossing point for twenty-four hours.

The Torkham border in Khyber district has been opened for twenty-four hours on a trial basis since 2nd of this month.

This decision of the incumbent government is aimed at enhancing trade activities with Afghanistan and facilitating the business community of both countries.

As per sources, from both sides of the border, the countries have increased the number of counters to more than 20 and also deployed additional officials to smoothly continue the trade activities for 24 hours.

Premier Imran Khan will also address tribal elders.

Previously, PM Khan had postponed his visit to the Torkham border crossing at the eleventh hour on Friday night.

He was scheduled to formally inaugurate the round-the-clock functioning of the Pak-Afghan border crossing.

The inauguration ceremony was reportedly canceled for the third time since July.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had visited Pak-Afghan border at Torkham point to review arrangements for the 24-hour opening of the border.

