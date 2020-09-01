PM Imran to inaugurate Ravi Riverfront project on Sept 15

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project on 15th of September, ARY News reported.

The decision was made during a meeting with PM Imran Khan in the chair in Lahore today. Presiding over a meeting to review the pace of progress on the project, PM Imran directed to ensure protection of environment, water conservation and adopt international standards during the execution of the project.

He directed the authorities to complete the project at earliest. The prime minister lauded interest shown by foreign investment companies in the project. He said that it will be model project for overseas Pakistanis and locals. PM Imran directed to remove all the administrative hurdles in the way of this project immediately.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority chairman, Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project chairman and others were present in the meeting.

Earlier on July 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the authorities to accelerate work on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project so that the housing scheme could be launched as per the scheduled timeline.

Presiding over a meeting of the steering committee of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project in Lahore, PM Imran Khan had said that the government was committed to remove all the obstacles in the way of development projects.

He had maintained that the project will help meet the housing needs of the citizens in Lahore. The prime minister had said that the project will generate employment opportunities in the prevailing crisis like situation due to COVID-19.

