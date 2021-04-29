PM orders inquiry into complaints against Pakistan embassy staff in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a high-level inquiry against Pakistan’s former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz and other diplomatic staff after overseas citizens complained about mistreatment by the embassy, ARY News reported.

As per details, PM Imran has directed PM’s inspection team to complete a probe against Pakistan embassy staff in Saudi Arabia within 15 days.

Pakistan has also called back its ambassador to Saudi Arabia and asked six other officers to return after complaints against them by the Pakistani community in the kingdom.

While addressing a ceremony in Islamabad PM Imran said, “On my directive, a high-powered investigation is underway to probe the Ambassador and staff on the complaints of mistreatment meted out to Pakistanis.”

He warned of strict action against those held responsible for negligence.

