PM summons joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI, allied parties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a joint parliamentary party meeting of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties on Thursday, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and its allied parties will be held in Parliament House with PM Imran in the chair. The session will begin at 2.00 pm.

The meeting will formulate a strategy in the passage of the federal budget 2021-22. The meeting will discuss the incident that occurred in the National Assembly on Tuesday and the use of non-parliamentary language by some members.

All the lawmakers of PTI and its allied parties have been asked to ensure their presence in the important meeting.

In the last joint parliamentary party meeting held on June 11, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), the ruling PTI’s ally had skipped the Parliamentary Party meeting of the allied parties.

Sources say the PML-Q leaders want that their reservations about the development budget to be addressed.

It was learnt that PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema had recently demanded that the prime minister should hold a separate meeting with the PML-Q to address their reservations.

