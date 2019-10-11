PM to launch ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Youth Programme on 17th

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Youth Programme next week.

Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in a tweet after meeting with the premier announced that Prime Minister Khan will be launching the programme on Oct 17.

پاکستان کے نوجوانوں کے لیے خوشخبری! وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان 17 اکتوبر کو “کامیاب جوان” یوتھ پروگرام کا باقاعدہ افتتاح کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/dFx6RYz8YD — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) October 11, 2019

At the meeting, the prime minister said the programme would turn out to be the biggest initiative for the welfare of the youth.

The youth’s wellbeing and welfare is the incumbent government’s top priority, he stressed, adding their progress and grooming will help take the country ahead on the path to prosperity and development.

