PM will be voice of Kashmiris at UNGA session: Maleeha Lodhi

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said Prime Minister Imran Khan is arriving on Mission Kashmir in New York on Saturday morning to a packed program at United Nations General Assembly.

In a tweet, she said the premier will be the voice of the Kashmiri people at the United Nations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives Saturday morning on Mission Kashmir to a packed program at #UNGA74 He will be the voice of the Kashmiri people at the UN. In addition to his GA address he will also speak at Asia Society &Council on Foreign Relations pic.twitter.com/rqYAunBpTy — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) September 21, 2019

The Pakistani envoy also informed that in addition to his General Assembly’s address, PM Khan will also speak at Asia Society & Council on Foreign Relations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for New York on a week-long visit to attend the UNGA session. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor on Finance Dr. Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari are also accompanying the premier.

As per schedule issued by the foreign office, the prime minister will deliver his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday, September 27, and share Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its current human rights and related dimensions.

The PM will also hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various regions and participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.

