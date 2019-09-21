Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM will be voice of Kashmiris at UNGA session: Maleeha Lodhi

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said Prime Minister Imran Khan is arriving on Mission Kashmir in New York on Saturday morning to a packed program at United Nations General Assembly.

In a tweet, she said the premier will be the voice of the Kashmiri people at the United Nations.

The Pakistani envoy also informed that in addition to his General Assembly’s address, PM Khan will also speak at Asia Society & Council on Foreign Relations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for New York on a week-long visit to attend the UNGA session. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor on Finance Dr. Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari are also accompanying the premier.

As per schedule issued by the foreign office, the prime minister will deliver his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday, September 27, and share Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its current human rights and related dimensions.

The PM will also hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various regions and participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

KMC to launch fumigation campaign in Karachi today

International

Kashmiris, Khalistanis to protest in US against Modi’s visit

Pakistan

A Kashmiri from Pulwama approaches Qureshi in Medina, shares concerns

Pakistan

Khursheed Shah presented before accountability court  


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close