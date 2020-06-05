PM Khan to address volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force today: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to assign more responsibilities to the Corona Relief Tiger Force, said Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday.

In his video statement, Usman Dar said PM Khan will address the members of the Tiger Force today in Islamabad at 5pm, in which he will announce to use the youth of the Tiger Force at different other fronts.

The SAPM Dar said that the Corona Relief Tiger Force performed its duties very well during Ramzan and helped in ensuring social distancing at the mosques, utility stores, Ehsaas Centres and other fields.

The force also helped in identifying the unemployed youth at the UC level for the provision of cash grant via Ehsaas Programme.

On May 31, Usman Dar had lauded the performance of Tiger Force’s volunteers for the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Usman Dar and Punjab chief secretary had jointly chaired a meeting to review the performance of Tiger Force in the province’s districts.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Lahore Division and concerned officers.

Usman Dar had said that 650,000 volunteers of the tiger force are performing duties across Punjab and their performance to implement SOPs and price control is satisfactory.

