PM Khan, Afghan President discuss Afghan peace process

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday assured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that Pakistan was making sincere efforts pertaining to a negotiated settlement of the Afghan conflict through an inclusive peace process, reported Radio Pakistan.

PM Khan and the Afghan premier discussed the recent efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan during a phone call.

President Ghani expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s sincere facilitation of these efforts initiated by the US Special Representative for Peace and Reconciliation in Afghanistan Zamlay Khalilzad.

Both the leaders invited each other to visit their respective countries at the earliest apart from agreeing to remain engaged and create an environment for resolving all outstanding issues.

Earlier today, United States (US) special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmy Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad to hold talks with senior civil and military officials to facilitate an intra-Afghan political settlement.

Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells is accompanying him on his visit.

During Khalizad’s stay in the capital, he will also hold talks at the foreign office regarding the Afghan peace process with the Taliban and the US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The ambassador is leading a delegation of officials in his two-week visit from January 8 – 21 to Pakistan, India, China and Afghanistan. He will meet with senior government officials of each country during his visit.

The US State Department stated that the envoy continues to coordinate his efforts with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and other Afghan stakeholders to ensure a successful peace process.

