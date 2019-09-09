PM Khan arriving in Karachi on Sept 14 on daylong visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on Sept 14 on a daylong visit, reported ARY News on Monday.

Sources relayed the prime minister will get a detailed briefing on issues facing the port city during his visit.

Meanwhile, a first meeting of the newly formed committee to solve the issues plaguing Karachi will meet today.

Law Minister Dr Faroogh Naseem will chair the meeting during which suggestions with regard to sanitation, water and other issues will come under discussion.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a high-level committee to be led by Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem to prepare a short term, medium term, and long term strategy to solve problems being faced by the residents of Karachi.

Chairing a meeting about Clean Karachi campaign and other developmental projects in Islamabad on Sunday, he said Pakistan’s future is linked with the future of Karachi as this city is our economic hub.

He said federal government wants to address the problems of Karachi to ensure better facilities for the residents.

Mr Khan said citizens of Karachi are facing the consequences of mismanagement.

The prime minister said the federal government will play its every possible role for addressing the issues of Karachi.

Director General Frontier Works Organization Major General Inaam Haider Malik briefed the meeting about the progress on Clean Karachi Campaign.

Comments

comments