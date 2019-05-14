ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet, to discuss eight point agenda, ARY News reported.

Among the agendas to be discussed at the meeting is the proposed tax amnesty scheme. The FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi is expected to brief the cabinet about the scheme.

Sources said the scheme will be introduce through a Presidential Order.

Beside this, the concerned ministers will brief the premier and the cabinet over steps taken for improvements in the educational system of the country.

Moreover, a briefing will also be given for monthly inflation rate and price control measures for essential commodities.

The meeting will also mull over the so far progress made on bringing the religious seminaries into mainstream, while counsellor policy for the assistance of imprisoned Pakistanis will be approved.

A summary for extension of Regular Public Transport (RPT), charter, aerial work licence of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be presented before the cabinet for its approval.

On May 7, the federal cabinet had taken decision that the government would discontinue granting discretionary funds to the ministers.

Read more: Madressas to be registered, ministers’ discretionary funds abolished: Awan

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Awan had said that the ministers would now have to bear petty expenses like their water, tea, through their own pocket.

She had said that a 16-point agenda was discussed and pondered upon with great interest and workable solutions were deliberated upon.

“Directions to ensure hassle-free provision of electricity during Sehar and Iftar have been issued. Power generation problems, petrol and gas prices were also points of discussion in the meeting”, said Awan.

