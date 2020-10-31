CHILAS: Prime Minister Imran Khan in his visit to Gilgit Baltistan slated for later today to attend National Day celebrations of the region will stop by Chilas City to oversee development on Diamer-Bhasha Dam Site, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Khan will be briefed on the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Site progress by Chairman WAPDA, among other relevant officials, while Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner will also accompany the delegation.

It was earlier reported on ARY News citing sources that the PM will visit Gilgit Baltistan.

According to sources, Imran Khan would also address a ceremony during his visit to be attended by the Governor GB and interim chief minister of the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election schedule for the Gilgit Baltistan region was announced in September this year.

The caretaker chief minister of GB, Mir Afzal Khan, announced that the election for the legislative assembly will be organized on November 15.

