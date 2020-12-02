Web Analytics
PM Khan, COAS Bajwa among other leaders grieve passing of Jamali

ISLAMABAD: As the news of ex-PM Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has been announced on Wednesday a sea of condolences emerge from leaders, politicians, and institutional heads including incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan and Cheif of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported.

DG ISPR tweeted commiserations from the COAS.

Another senior politician Aftab Khan Sherpao also tweeted to that effect.

Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan took to Twitter to express condolence for the demise of ex-PM

It may be noted that earlier today, former Prime Minister and veteran Pakistani politician Jamali has passed away at the age of 76 after being critically ill for many days after he suffered cardiac arrest.

READ: Ex-PM Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali passes away aged 76

Ex-PM Jamali had been on ventilator support after his health deteriorated as the former prime minister had been hospitalized after a heart attack on Sunday.

