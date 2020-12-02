PM Khan, COAS Bajwa among other leaders grieve passing of Jamali

ISLAMABAD: As the news of ex-PM Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has been announced on Wednesday a sea of condolences emerge from leaders, politicians, and institutional heads including incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan and Cheif of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. My condolences and prayers go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 2, 2020

DG ISPR tweeted commiserations from the COAS.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 2, 2020

Another senior politician Aftab Khan Sherpao also tweeted to that effect.

سابق وزیراعظم میر ظفر اللہ جمالی کے انتقال کی خبر سن کر دلی رنج ہوا، اللہ تعالی انہیں اپنے جوار رحمت میں جگہ عطا فرمائے میری تمام ہمدردیاں غمزدہ خاندان کے ساتھ ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/j6EB2uaV5e — Aftab Khan Sherpao (@AftabSherpao) December 2, 2020

Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan took to Twitter to express condolence for the demise of ex-PM

Deeply saddened to hear of the sad demise of Former PM Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali sahib. May Allah give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss and may Allah grant his soul the highest place in Jannat ul Firdos. Was a very kind and sagacious gentleman. — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) December 2, 2020

It may be noted that earlier today, former Prime Minister and veteran Pakistani politician Jamali has passed away at the age of 76 after being critically ill for many days after he suffered cardiac arrest.

READ: Ex-PM Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali passes away aged 76

Ex-PM Jamali had been on ventilator support after his health deteriorated as the former prime minister had been hospitalized after a heart attack on Sunday.

Comments

comments