ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned brutality of Indian forces in the Occupied Kashmir and called upon ‘freedom loving’ people in the world to take a stand for Kashmiris, ARY News reported Tuesday.

In his Twitter message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, PM Khan said the brutality of Indian security forces in Occupied Kashmir had rallied all Kashmiris together in their demand for freedom from Indian Occupation.

“The Indian army is not fighting insurgents but an entire people in IOK. All freedom loving ppl in the world must stand with Kashmiris,” he continued.

The brutality of Indian security forces in Occupied Kashmir has rallied all Kashmiris together in their demand for freedom from Indian Occupation. The Indian army is not fighting insurgents but an entire people in IOK. All freedom loving ppl in the world must stand with Kashmiris — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 5, 2019

Earlier in his statement in solidarity for Kashmiris, PM Khan said the freedom movement in Indian Occupied Kashmir was getting strength with every passing day.

Read also: President Alvi urges India to stop rights abuse in IoK

He deplored that seven decades had passed and the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir remained unresolved.

Meanwhile, President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi also said the entire Pakistani nation stood with its Kashmiri brethren in their valiant struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination. “It was the nation’s firm belief that Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle.”

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today (Tuesday) to reiterate whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation to struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under UN resolutions.

Special functions were held in all educational institutions across the country to express solidarity with the innocent Kashmiri people who are struggling for their right to self-determination.

Comments

comments