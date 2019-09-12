Ease of doing business govt’s top priority: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that ease of doing business and provision of all possible facilities to the business community were the government’s top priorities, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting on Ease of Doing Business in the construction sector in Islamabad, the PM Khan declared the construction sector as an industry by giving in-principle approval.

The incumbent government is giving special emphasis to simplify the construction-related laws and do away with the condition of unnecessary approvals and NOCs,” said PM.

The premier pointed out that the government has already abolished the condition of seeking approvals from the civil aviation and other organizations for construction of multi-story buildings in big cities. He said the establishment of land courts will also go a long way in resolving land-related matters.

O the occasion, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Anwar Ali Hyder briefed the Prime Minister about steps being taken to address policy issues, simplification of procedures, abolishment of unnecessary approvals, compliance of zoning and development by-laws and other relevant issues.

He presented a short, medium and long-term roadmap for improving Ease of Doing Business in the construction sector.

The Chairman CDA briefed the Prime Minister about Automated Client Service Center being launched in the federal capital. He said the introduction of this service will facilitate the residents of the federal capital regarding matters pertaining to the CDA.

