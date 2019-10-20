PM Khan deplores Indian shelling from across LoC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday deplored unprovoked shelling by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) targeting the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), reported ARY News.

At least six civilians and a Pakistani serviceman were martyred while nine other civilians were injured as a result of Indian shelling from across the border.

The prime minister prayed for the martyred Pakistani soldier and six civilians and speedy recovery of those injured.

He saluted the courage of the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the Indian forces.

The Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation, deliberately targeting civilians in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Sectors, the DG ISPR said in a tweet.

The Pakistan army effectively responded, killing nine Indian soldiers and injuring several others, whereas, two bunkers were also destroyed.

During the exchange of fire, one Pakistani soldier and three civilians were martyred, whereas, two soldiers and five civilians wounded, said the DG-ISPR.

The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Zahid. The injured civilians were shifted to district hospitals.

“Targeting innocent civilians by the Indian Army is an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps. Injured civilians evacuated to District hospitals. UNMOGIP [United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan], as well as domestic & foreign media, have open access to AJK [Azad Jammu and Kashmir], liberty not available in IOJ&K [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir],” tweeted the DG ISPR.

Comments

comments