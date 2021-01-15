PM Khan green lights finalisation of development package for GB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday green-lighted finalisation of the development package for Gilgit-Baltistan(GB), ARY News reported.

After approval from the premier, Federal Minister Asad Umar, Chief Minister GB Khalid Khursheed jointly chaired a meeting summoned to discuss the development package for the region.

As per details of the package, projects related to energy, infrastructure and tourism will be focused, while the development of youth, education, IT, communications sectors are also on the priority list.

Improvement in the hospitals, industrial sector, agriculture, livestock and others are also on the cards.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar had said that a joint team of Gilgit Baltistan and the federal government would soon finalise the historic development package for GB.

Asad Umar in his tweet had said that a joint team has been constituted with the help of the CM GB, which will soon present the historic development package for the uplift of the region.

He had further said that the marginalized section of the society and lesser developed areas are on the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

