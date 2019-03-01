PM Khan’s ‘diplomatic reverse swing’ bowled India, BJP: Indian newspaper

NEW DELHI: An Indian newspaper on Friday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to release pilot Abhinandan Varthman a ‘diplomatic reverse swing’, which has bowled India and its ruling party Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Prime Minister’s Imran Khan move to release pilot Abhinandan Varthman as a ‘gesture of peace’ is being applauded worldwide including India.

The Indian newspaper in its article appreciated the move of the Pakistan’s prime minister that has pushed India on back-step on the diplomatic front.

According to the article, how Modi can claim his victory now, after being outclassed by Imran Khan.

The BJP’s government has failed in answering questions regarding alleged strike in Pakistan.

Anti Doval aggressive policy held responsible for the current embarrassment of the Modi government, “India would now have to face a clever man in shape of Imran Khan,” the article read.

Modi tried to use Pulwama attack to win the upcoming general polls, but Imran Khan surprised everyone with his announcement of releasing the Indian captive pilot.

“Imran Khan’s offer of resuming dialogues between both the countries will not resume before elections,” the newspaper claimed.

The big announcement was made on Thursday by Prime Minister Imran Khan at a joint session of parliament, summoned to send a strong message to India that the nation is united in the face of Indian belligerent acts.

