PM Khan vows for effective, transparent accountability in country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated his resolve for effective and transparent accountability process in the country, ARY News reported.

The PM said this, while chairing a high level meeting of the party leaders here in the federal capital today.

“We will not compromise on the process of accountability, the process will continue across the board,” he continued, adding it’s necessary for the progress of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed about the ongoing cases in the Supreme Court during the party huddle.

During the meeting, prime minister expressed satisfaction over the accountability court verdict against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said sources privy to the matter.

Tax payers’ money was looted by the rulers bitterly, the judgment has made the trust crystal clear in front of the people of Pakistan, the pm maintained.

Mr Khan said despite taking heavy loans during past 10 years, the economic situation of the country not changed.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, Iftikhar Durrani, Usman Dar, Naeemul Haq, Shehryar Afridi, Shireen Mazari, Aleem Khan and other party leaders.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court today sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seven years jail in Al-Azizia accountability reference.

The court announced the verdict in the two references Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment and awarded the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader to seven years jail term and ordered him to pay $25million as fine.

