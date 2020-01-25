ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas Kifalat Programme for the deserving families on January 31, ARY News reported on Saturday.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا مستحق افراد کیلئے ایک اور منصوبہ وزیراعظم عمران خان کا مستحق افراد کیلئے ایک اور منصوبہ — بیوہ خواتین سمیت نادار افراد کی مالی امداد کی جائے گی — وزیراعظم 31 جنوری کو احساس کفالت پروگرام کا آغاز کریں گے — کارڈ کے اجرا سے امداد کی وصولی تک مکمل نظام شفافیت پر مبنی ہوگا، مراد سعید#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Friday, January 24, 2020

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar at a meeting in Islamabad discussed contours of the program.

Under Ehsaas Kifalat programme, two thousand rupees will be given to each deserving family per month. About five hundred thousand people will benefit from this programme.

In his remarks, the Minister for Communications said Ehsaas is the most comprehensive program of the government for the welfare of the poor people. He said transparency will be ensured in the Kifalat Programme.

Sania Nishtar said that bank accounts have been opened for the provision of cash grants to the deserving families under this programme.

Earlier on December 30, last year, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar in her statement had said that the Kifalat programme of Ehsaas initiative would be launched in 15 districts within few weeks to empower the poor segments of society.

