PM Khan summons federal cabinet meeting tomorrow to discuss 19-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday (tomorrow) to discuss 19-point agenda including Kashmir issue.

As per details, the meeting will review the latest situation in the held valley. The premier will apprise the cabinet over his upcoming visit to the United States (US), besides that, a briefing will also be given on the contacts with the international leaders and diplomatic efforts over Kashmir issue.

Moreover, the cabinet members will review the progress over the commencement of public welfare projects by each ministry, recommendations for the establishment of Economic Corridor Authority, approvals to the decisions taken by the Energy Committee and Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The cabinet is also expected to give ahead to Pakistan Allied Health Professional and Paramedics Act 2019.

Besides this, the cabinet is also expected to give approval of PIMS Reforms Act 2019 and the matter of appointing private members in the railways’ board is also on the agenda of the meeting.

The cabinet will also look over the implementation of decisions which were taken in previous sessions.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

