PM Khan has approved funds of Rs 50bn for Karachi: Governor Sindh

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given approval of funds of worth rupees 50bn for Karachi’s development, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

“The funds of rs. 50bn, released by the prime minister, would be utilized to resolve the city’s prolonged issues,” he said while talking to media in Karachi, after attending the International Property Expo today.

The governor said we intend to start work to improve infrastructure in the city and to lift the garbage that has marred the beauty of the city.

Ismail said work would also start soon to lift the debris of encroachments that have been razed to the ground in an ongoing anti-encroachment drive, in light of the Supreme Court’s orders.

Talking about the transport projects, he said that the Green Line Bus Service will be fully functional within 4 to 6 months, adding that the work on the project by the Federal Government has been completed.

Mr Imran Ismail said, Sindh Government is carrying out its work while provision of buses for the project by Sindh Government is also awaited.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the federal government realised the urgent need to resolve the issues of transport, clean drinking water, sewerage system among others in Karachi.

This he said while presiding over a meeting on development projects in Karachi.

“Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, and it has a key role in stability and development of the national economy,” he continued.

Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui were also present at this occasion.

