PM Khan, Gen Bajwa discuss Kashmir situation, security issues

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House in federal capital on Thursday, reported ARY News.

The PM and the army chief discussed the current situation in India-held Kashmir and security matters in the meeting.

This was the first meeting between the two after the prime minister gave a three-year extension to Gen Bajwa.

Earlier, on Aug 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had granted an extension in Gen Bajwa’s tenure for another three years, according to a notification issued by the PM Office.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” read the notification.

It added: “The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment.”

