PM Khan wants KP model of industrial growth in Punjab

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday advised the Punjab government to consider the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) model of industrial growth that had been very successful in the province.

Addressing a meeting, the premier said that the provincial government should take benefit from the database of Ehsaas programme for disbursement of the industrial loans.

The briefing focused on the measures being taken by Punjab government for provision of jobs, ease of doing business, increasing the skilled workforce, interest-free loans, increasing ratio of low-markup loans to women, online portal for the launch of business and establishment of special economic zones.

Read More: Govt launches Rs309 billion programme for uplift of agriculture sector

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousuf Nasim Khokhar and other senior officers.

Special Assistants to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Naeemul Haq and Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that farmers will be directly paid the price of wheat, sugarcane and other crops.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, CM Buzdar said that the government would provide agri services to farmers on subsidized rates and added that they would be educated about the latest innovations in the agriculture sector.

According to a statement released from his office, the chief minister termed agri credit cards scheme as an innovative step of the PTI government and added that high-value crop culture will be introduced in villages.

CM Buzdar said that cultivation of olive trees will be encouraged in hilly areas of DG Khan. CM Buzdar said that the farmers could get good earnings through floriculture.

Comments

comments