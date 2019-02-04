PM Khan set to launch ‘Sehat Card Scheme’ today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to launch ‘Sehat Card Scheme’ on Monday, ARY News reported.

The premier will perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the scheme later in the afternoon. Under this scheme, the treatment for angioplasty, brain surgery, cancer and other diseases will be done free of cost.

In the first phase, health cards will be distributed in Islamabad and they will be distributed in tribal areas and all over the country in the next month.

At least 15 million people will benefit from this policy. The card holders could receive medical facilities up to Rs 720,000. The medical facilities would be available in more than 150 private and government hospitals.

Read More: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet approves first health policy

On Feb 3, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet approved its first health policy for the province including tribal areas.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said the policy was finalised after passing it through different phases. “Attention would be paid on primary and secondary health facilities. We will try to avoid launching new projects.”

He had added that the government was going to introduce a new policy of transfer and posting. “5,000 doctors had been registered since I have taken charge of the ministry.”

The health minister had concluded that surprise visits at hospitals were part of the strategy. “Tribal districts were also included in the health policy.”

