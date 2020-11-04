PM Khan to host lunch for coalition partners tomorrow: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to host lunch in honour of coalition partners tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported, citing sources.

The heads of allied parties of the federal government have been served invitations to attend lunch tomorrow, sources privy to the development said.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed will represent Awami Muslim League, Aminul Haque will represent Pakistan Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Dr Fehmida Mirza will represent Grand Democratic Alliance and Balochistan Awami Party will be represented by Zubaida Jalal in tomorrow’s lunch ceremony.

It was further learnt that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take coalition partners into confidence over the country’s prevailing political situation and will also consult how to tackle opposition’s movement.

Back in June this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had hosted dinner for coalition partners to address reservations of political allies with regard to the budget.

At the dinner, the premier tried to allay the concerns and reservations of the MNAs of his party as well the coalition partners over the non-provision of the development funds.

