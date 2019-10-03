PM Khan praises Malaysian premier Mahathir for support on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad’s statements supporting just and durable solution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Charter and relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions.

He was talking to the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia Tan Sri Dato Mohamad Ariff Bin Md Yusuf who called on him in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier expressed the desire to further deepen ties between the two countries.

On this occasion, he briefed the Malaysian speaker on the recent developments in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

As per Kashmir Media Service, in the occupied valley, normal life is in tatters on 60th successive day, today, with heavy military deployment, restrictions and communications blockade imposed by Narendra Modi-led communal government since August 5.

Restrictions have virtually made it impossible for both shopkeepers and customers to access markets and students and teachers to educational institutions amid public transport being off the road. The residents continue to face a shortage of essential commodities including food and medicines in the territory.

