PM Khan meets UK counterpart in New York

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan met his British counterpart Boris Johnson in New York on Monday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th UN General Assembly session.

The two leaders discussed matters of bilateral interest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Prime Minister UK Boris Johnson on the sidelines of 74th UNGA Session at New York today.#UNGA #PMIKinUSA #UNGA74 pic.twitter.com/2ZOFUaZKEn — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) September 23, 2019

Prime Minister Khan and President of the United States Donald Trump will be meeting later today in New York.

PM Khan would apprise the president on the situation in occupied Kashmir; the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations would also come under the discussion of two leaders.

According to Khan’s itinerary, he would meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the breakfast today.

The premier is also scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer, Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the Chinese foreign minister and President of the World Bank today.

