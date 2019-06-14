BISHKEK: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Indian counterpart Narendra Modi today (Friday) during the The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, ARY News reported.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed a meeting took place between the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan in Bishkek.

Read More: Global politics has added to trust deficit among countries: FM Qureshi

Qureshi said that the brief interaction resulted in a handshake and exchange of pleasantries between both dignitaries.

The Foreign Minister added that if a dialogue between both countries was to take place then it would happen on equal footing.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country If India is not ready for a dialogue then Pakistan can wait till the situation for them becomes feasible,” said Qureshi.

Qureshi added that Pakistan was in no hurry in the regard.

Comments

comments